IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSML stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.