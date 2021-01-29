iPath B Bloomberg Agltr Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJAB) Shares Down 1.2%

iPath B Bloomberg Agltr Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJAB)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

