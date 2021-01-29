Investors Purchase Large Volume of Talend Put Options (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,319 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 779% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

