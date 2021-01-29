Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.70 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

