Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LSL Property Services (LSLPF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS: LSLPF):

1/26/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/23/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/9/2021 – LSL Property Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – LSL Property Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSLPF opened at $3.32 on Friday. LSL Property Services plc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

