Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/11/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $197.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $182.00.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/8/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRPT stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

