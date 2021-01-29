Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

IIM opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

