Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.80 and last traded at $82.20. 61,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17.

