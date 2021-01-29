Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $318.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.59 and its 200 day moving average is $298.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.