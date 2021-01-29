Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

