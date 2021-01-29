Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 45,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,451. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

