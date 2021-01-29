Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

