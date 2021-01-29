Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.
Shares of IVZ opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
