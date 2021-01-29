Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.