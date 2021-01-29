Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

