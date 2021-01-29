Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PID opened at $15.75 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

