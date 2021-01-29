Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,777. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.