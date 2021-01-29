Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

