Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

