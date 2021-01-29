Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 24,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $765.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $790.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

