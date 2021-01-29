Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $765.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $790.44 and a 200-day moving average of $728.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

