International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $50.15 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

