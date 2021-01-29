International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors has witnessed a slowdown in demand in Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories due to the pandemic-induced travel and shelter-in-place restrictions, and the closure of retail outlets. The company expects to incur additional manufacturing costs to meet surging demand, and higher raw material costs related to coronavirus pandemic. However, robust demand for packaged food, beverage and hygiene and disinfection will aid the company’s results. Estimates for International Flavors’ to-be-reported quarter have undergone positive revisions lately. The company will also benefit from new business wins and acquisitions. The global market for Taste and Scent continues to grow fueled by increasing in demand for a variety of consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

