International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

