International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 229,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $88.27.

