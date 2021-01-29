International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 159,879 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

