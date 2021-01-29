International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,363 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.