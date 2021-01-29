International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

HUM opened at $389.79 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day moving average of $410.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

