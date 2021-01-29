International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 11,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,112,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

