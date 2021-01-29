International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,276 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.