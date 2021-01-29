International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

