International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $3,212,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

