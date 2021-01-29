Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

