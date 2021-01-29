Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

