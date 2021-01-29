InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 9.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 14,379,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 23,609,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

