Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 9.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 1,208,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 914,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Specifically, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,004. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. Insmed’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.