Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.09 million and $15,980.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00853697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.71 or 0.04189332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,402,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.