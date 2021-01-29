Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. 1,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

