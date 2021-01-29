Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $229,047.30 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZION opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.