Insider Selling: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Major Shareholder Sells $529,469.50 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

