Insider Selling: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of THO stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

