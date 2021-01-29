Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $165,662.14 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Qualys by 11.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

