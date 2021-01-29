Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) EVP Sells 4,589 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

