Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) EVP Sells 4,589 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE PPL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
