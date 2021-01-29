Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 7,321 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,546. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 114.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.