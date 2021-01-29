Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
