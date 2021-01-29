Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

