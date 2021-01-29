Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Sells $85,728.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey B. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 49,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

