Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $765.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.