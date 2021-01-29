Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,194,671.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $11,131,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

