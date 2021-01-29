Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 7,842 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $420,174.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,231 shares in the company, valued at $22,730,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

