Insider Selling: American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$12,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,158.

Shares of AMY opened at C$0.85 on Friday. American Manganese Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.50 million and a PE ratio of 200.00.

Get American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) alerts:

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.