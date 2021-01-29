Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $29,230.64 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

8X8 stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.